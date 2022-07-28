Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.00-$13.40 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded down $20.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,178. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $235.58 and a 12-month high of $405.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

