Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$13.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Shares of TFX traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,178. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $235.58 and a 1 year high of $405.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average is $302.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

