Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

THC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,959. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

