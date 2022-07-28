Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $97.94 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

