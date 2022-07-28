Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 93.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 195.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $824.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $854.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $714.91 and its 200-day moving average is $850.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

