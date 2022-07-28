Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 4.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $569,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 142,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,549,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,669,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

TSLA stock traded up $18.18 on Thursday, hitting $842.64. 642,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $873.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.91 and a 200-day moving average of $850.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

