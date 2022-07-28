Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $829.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.