TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.