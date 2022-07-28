TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.