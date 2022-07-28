The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AAN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

