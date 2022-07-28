The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

ALL stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.