The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

