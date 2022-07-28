The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 38.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.50. 241,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,209. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

