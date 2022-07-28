The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $146,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

KO opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

