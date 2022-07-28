The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) to Neutral

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Coursera Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Coursera has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

