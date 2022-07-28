The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

