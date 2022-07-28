The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.53% of Hershey worth $235,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 260.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Hershey by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hershey by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $218.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

