The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SJM opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.