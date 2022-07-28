The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

