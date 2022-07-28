The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 68.8% in July

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,987. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $11,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

