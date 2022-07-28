The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 68.8% in July

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,987. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
