The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

