The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $180,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

