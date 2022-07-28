The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

DIS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

