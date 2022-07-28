THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THK Stock Up 4.7 %

THKLY stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. THK has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THK currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

