Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 453 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

