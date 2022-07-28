Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 819 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

