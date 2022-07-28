Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

