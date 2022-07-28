Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $297,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.