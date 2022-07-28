Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $284,000 in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ELV opened at $468.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.40 and a 200-day moving average of $476.86. The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
