Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

ANSYS Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $265.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $286.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

