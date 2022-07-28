Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

