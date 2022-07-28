TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 163,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 229,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

TILT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About TILT



TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

