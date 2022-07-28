Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.26 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.