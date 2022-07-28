Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.26 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
