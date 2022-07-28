Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

