Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

MCHP stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.