Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.68. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 85.96.
Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 364.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Read More
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.