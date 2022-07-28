Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.09.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.68. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 85.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 364.00%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

