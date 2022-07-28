TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.57

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 248700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of -248.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TORM by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.