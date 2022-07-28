Touchstone Capital Inc. Invests $757,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

