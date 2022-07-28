TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of research firms have commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in TPG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

