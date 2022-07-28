Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,794,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

TSCO stock opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

