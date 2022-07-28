Traders Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 1,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,936. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
