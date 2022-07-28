Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 2,468,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,445. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.