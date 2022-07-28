Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.