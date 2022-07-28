Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.