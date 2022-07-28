TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$925.6-951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.33 million.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. TriMas has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

TRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

