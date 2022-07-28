Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.