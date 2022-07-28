Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $33.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

