Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.59 EPS.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,357. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Tronox

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

