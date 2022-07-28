True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,180 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $447.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
