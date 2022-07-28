TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,180 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.29 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

