TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.50. 68,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

